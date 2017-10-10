Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Largest art exhibition holds in Enugu [PHOTOS]

Largest art exhibition holds in Enugu [PHOTOS]

The exhibition saw visual arts at its peak as 19 artists from across Nigeria showcased over 80 artworks.

  • Published:
Largest art exhibition holds in Enugu play

Largest art exhibition holds in Enugu

(Press)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Enugu state witnessed the best of Arts at the second edition of Coal City Art exhibition.

Tagged "Unspoken Words", the event took place in the coal city on September 30 to October 1, 2017, at Universal Hotel Enugu.

play The exhibition saw visual arts at its peak as 19 artists from across Nigeria showcased over 80 artworks (Press)

 

The exhibition saw visual arts at its peak as 19 artists from across Nigeria showcased over 80 artworks in what is seen as the largest art exhibition in the Southeastern part of Nigeria.

play Largest art exhibition holds in Enugu (Press)

The artist who exhibited their works are Ebube Onyenwe, Ama Goodness, Charles Marcelo, Collins obijiaku, Ekwueme Nancy Chioma, Jesutofunmi, Kayode Emmanuel, Lucas Ugo, Eze Kizito, Nnadi Chukwuemeka, Okonkwo Chinedum, Omoloso Olatubosun Korede, Onwuka Modestus, Pascal Ogbuefi, Paul Mbah, Raymond Darlington, Victor Adésólá and Sedge.

play Largest art exhibition holds in Enugu (Press)

The 2-day exhibition was declared open by the Enugu State Commissioner of Tourism Hon. Rita Mbah. Day 2 also had the presence of Enugu State Commissioner of Local Government Affairs Hon. Chijioke Adeoga.

play Largest art exhibition holds in Enugu (Press)

The exhibition was later crowned with a surprise visit by Phyno who also supported the exhibition by purchasing three works.

play Largest art exhibition holds in Enugu (Press)

The organizers GHills Entertainment and Hometouch Studios said the exhibition was bigger than the previous edition and had over 600 guests from within and outside Enugu. The next edition holds in March 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort A paragon of nature's magicbullet
2 Traditions 7 strange traditions across Africabullet
3 DIY Here's how to cook 'Olamide's Chicken Peri Peri'bullet

Related Articles

Tourism This Nigerian is travelling across the country by rail [PHOTOS]
"Glimpse" Spirit of David Gospel Dance Club delivers thrilling performance
Book Fair Lagos book and art festival is back
Ikeogu Oke Writer wins 2017 Nigeria prize for Science and Literature award
WanaWana "Dear Father" is a remarkable compilation of a relationship with an absent father
Nnedi Okorafor Fiction writer to write new digital “Black Panther” comic
Traditions 5 strange religious beliefs and practices across Africa
Pulse List 5 most beautiful places to visit in West Africa
Culture 7 strange traditions across Nigeria
Romance 7 African destinations perfect for a romantic getaway

Travel, Arts & Culture

Lagos book and art festival is back
Book Fair Lagos book and art festival is back
Spirit of David Gospel Dance Club delivers thrilling performance
"Glimpse" Spirit of David Gospel Dance Club delivers thrilling performance
Ngaruwa is on a 14 days Train trip through eight cities in Nigeria
Tourism This Nigerian is travelling across the country by rail [PHOTOS]
Ikeogu Oke Writer wins 2017 Nigeria prize for Science and Literature award