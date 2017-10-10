Largest art exhibition holds in Enugu [PHOTOS]

Enugu state witnessed the best of Arts at the second edition of Coal City Art exhibition.

Tagged "Unspoken Words", the event took place in the coal city on September 30 to October 1, 2017, at Universal Hotel Enugu.

The exhibition saw visual arts at its peak as 19 artists from across Nigeria showcased over 80 artworks in what is seen as the largest art exhibition in the Southeastern part of Nigeria.

The artist who exhibited their works are Ebube Onyenwe, Ama Goodness, Charles Marcelo, Collins obijiaku, Ekwueme Nancy Chioma, Jesutofunmi, Kayode Emmanuel, Lucas Ugo, Eze Kizito, Nnadi Chukwuemeka, Okonkwo Chinedum, Omoloso Olatubosun Korede, Onwuka Modestus, Pascal Ogbuefi, Paul Mbah, Raymond Darlington, Victor Adésólá and Sedge.

The 2-day exhibition was declared open by the Enugu State Commissioner of Tourism Hon. Rita Mbah. Day 2 also had the presence of Enugu State Commissioner of Local Government Affairs Hon. Chijioke Adeoga.

The exhibition was later crowned with a surprise visit by Phyno who also supported the exhibition by purchasing three works.

The organizers GHills Entertainment and Hometouch Studios said the exhibition was bigger than the previous edition and had over 600 guests from within and outside Enugu. The next edition holds in March 2018.