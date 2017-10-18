With the increase in the number of bars and lounges in the city, it’s no surprise that this year’s Cocktail week has everyone waiting in anticipation for the new exciting flavours this year’s bar reps will entice taste buds with.

Founded by the CEO of Eventi Cocktails, Lara Rawa, Lagos Cocktail Week was established to showcase the uniqueness of Nigeria’s cocktail culture. The 6-day event has been properly orchestrated and curated towards educating on the ever-evolving “cocktail culture” both locally and internationally, whilst also informing on the global trends coupled with lots of great entertainment.

Major highlights this year include the partnership with “Culinary Academy” who will be taking a Garnish Course, and the competitive “Bar Battle” where bar reps select the “spirits” they will work with for the competition through a ballot system.

According to Lara Rawa, “Research shows that access to industry professionals is what is lacking, hence this year we are proud to introduce a mentorship programme for people who are in the Mobile Bar Catering Services. Lastly, in a bid to stay true to our heritage we have made it compulsory for the participating bars to have local recipes and ingredients on the Lagos Cocktail Week menu.”

Discount will be offered by partnering bars to anyone with festival tickets, however participants will be required to purchase wristbands to take advantage of promotions during the week-long event.

Visit www.Afritckets.com or The Liquid Hub, 2 Olawale Dawodu Street, off Kingsway Road Ikoyi, Lagos to make purchase.