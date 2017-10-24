Laetitia Ky :  This Ivorian artist is doing incredible things with her hair

Ivorian artist Laetitia Ky is using her hair to create incredible artistic works.
The 'hair goddess', 22-years-old, from Cote d'Ivoire is also an aspiring fashion designer.
Laetitia Ky is doing incredible things with her hair (Laetitia Ky)
Laetitia uses coat hangers, pins, wires and needle and thread to create her masterpieces.
According to her, each hairstyle can take up to three or more hours to create.
Laeti is also a feminist and wants to use her hair to change the image of Africa with a positive attitude.
More photos below:
