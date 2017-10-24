Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Laetitia Ky :  This Ivorian artist is doing incredible things with her hair

Laetitia uses coat hangers, pins, wires and needle and thread to create her masterpieces.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Laetitia Ky is doing incredible things with her hair play

Laetitia Ky is doing incredible things with her hair

(Instagram/Laetitiaky)
Ivorian artist Laetitia Ky is using her hair to create incredible artistic works.

The 'hair goddess', 22-years-old, from Cote d'Ivoire is also an aspiring fashion designer.

play Laetitia Ky is doing incredible things with her hair (Laetitia Ky)

 

Laetitia uses coat hangers, pins, wires and needle and thread to create her masterpieces.

play Laetitia Ky is doing incredible things with her hair (Laetitia Ky)

According to her, each hairstyle can take up to three or more hours to create.

play Laetitia Ky is doing incredible things with her hair (Laetitia Ky)

 

Laeti is also a feminist and wants to use her hair to change the image of Africa with a positive attitude.

play Laetitia Ky is doing incredible things with her hair (Laetitia Ky)

More photos below:

play Laetitia Ky is doing incredible things with her hair (Laetitia Ky)

play Laetitia Ky is doing incredible things with her hair (Laetitia Ky)

play Laetitia Ky is doing incredible things with her hair (Laetitia Ky)

play Laetitia Ky is doing incredible things with her hair (Laetitia Ky)

play Laetitia Ky is doing incredible things with her hair (Laetitia Ky)

play Laetitia Ky is doing incredible things with her hair (Laetitia Ky)

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

