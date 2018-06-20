Pulse.ng logo
Know the 10 Southern Africa countries

There are several countries in Southern Africa just like in every other African region.

(Telegraph)
Africa is subdivided into various regions: North Africa, East Africa, West Africa, Central Africa and South Africa.

South Africa is the big issue that confuses people. There are several countries in Southern Africa just like in every other African region. South Africa is the main hub among the Southern African countries and it does not have other countries within it.

Below are the southern Africa countries:

1. Botswana

(Pinterest)

 

Botswana consistently ranks as one of the well-governed countries in Africa, especially in its role in containing corruption.

It also ranks the highest in both the World Bank assessment and Rule of Law Index. Botswana protects some of Africa's largest areas of wilderness with a safari-based tourism market, is relatively free of corruption and has a good human rights record. The country is also the world's largest producer of diamonds and the trade has transformed it into a middle-income nation.

2. Angola

(African Leadership Magazine)

 

One of Africa's major oil producers, Angola has suffered from a 27-year civil war that ravaged the country after its independence from Portuguese colonial masters in 1975.

Much of Angola's oil wealth lies in Cabinda province, where a decades-long separatist conflict simmers.

3. Lesotho

Lesotho is one of the world's highest countries, their cultural attires are very colorful.

Lesotho is one of the world's highest countries, their cultural attires are very colorful.

(Worldly Rise)

Lesotho is a country completely surrounded by South Africa. The Kingdom is made up mostly of highlands and villages can only be reached on horseback, foot or light aircraft. Around 40 percent of the population of Lesotho lives below the international poverty line of $1.25 a day.

4. Malawi

(Pinterest)

 

The Republic of Malawi is a landlocked country and is among the world’s least-developed nations. Most Malawians rely on subsistence farming, but the food supply situation is precarious because of the climate. Malawians have a low life expectancy and high infant mortality.

5. Mozambique

(Pinterest)

The Republic of Mozambique is rich in natural resources but the country, which gained independence from Portugal in 1975, is still suffering from the effects of a 16-year civil war that ended in 1992. The nation’s official language is Portuguese.

7. South Africa

South African businesses are not tired of investing in Nigeria

South African businesses are not tired of investing in Nigeria

(Saice.org)

 

South Africa has one of Southern Africa and Africa's most developed economies. Up until 1994, it was ruled by a white minority government, which enforced a separation of races with its policy called apartheid.

8. Swaziland

play

 

The kingdom of Swaziland is one of the world's last remaining absolute monarchies. The Kingdom of Swaziland is a sovereign state and a very small country. Around 75 percent of the population is employed in subsistence agriculture.

9. Zambia

(Pinterest)

 

Zambia is the most politically stable African country. The landlocked country has experienced rapid economic growth over the last decade as Africa's second largest copper producer after DR Congo.

10. Zimbabwe

(Flag)

 

The Republic of Zimbabwe is an ethnically diverse nation, with a population of around 13 million people. Gold, mineral exports, agriculture and tourism are the main foreign currency earners of the country.

