King renames Swaziland to Kingdom of eSwatini

To mark the 50th anniversary of independence from British rule, Swaziland’s king has officially renamed the country the Kingdom of eSwatini.

The new name means “land of the Swazis” in the local Swati language. King Mswati III, Africa’s last absolute monarch, announced this at the golden jubilee of Swazi independence and of his 50th birthday.

Addressing a crowd gathered in a stadium in the city of Manzini, the king said Swaziland was reverting to the original name it had before being colonised by the British.

“I would like to announce that from today onwards, our country will be known as the Kingdom of eSwatini,” the king said.

“Whenever we go abroad, people refer to us as Switzerland," he said, claiming the name caused confusion. He said he wanted his country to have a name people could identify with.

The impoverished southern African nation is a member of the Commonwealth. Most Swazi people struggle to earn a living in agriculture, often cultivating sugar and there is widespread poverty in a country with the world’s highest HIV/Aids rate.