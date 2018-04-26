Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Jessica Nabongo is the first black woman to travel the world

Jessica Nabongo Traveller wants to be the first black woman to travel the world

She has already visited 108 countries out of 195 she set down for herself.

Jessica Nabongo is the first black woman to travel the world

Jessica Nabongo is the first black woman to travel the world

(Jessica Nabongo)
Ugandan-American, Jessica Nabongo, wants to visit every country in the world.

Nabongo first went abroad when she was six years old, and since then has lived on four continents in five countries. She has already visited 108 countries out of 195 she set down for herself. If she succeeds, she'll be the first black woman to do so.

 

ALSO READ: Wonderful places in Africa you should see before you die

Nabongo's goal is to visit the 195 UN member countries and observing states, which includes the Vatican and Palestine before her self-imposed deadline of May 15, 2019, which is also her 35th birthday.

The Ugandan-American is not only a travel lover but also the Founder of a boutique travel agency called Global Jet Club. A company she started after leaving a 6-figure paying job.

 

The Millennial first decided to visit every country in the world a year ago, while in Bali, Indonesia. Since then, Nabongo has funded her own adventures, using money and miles to travel as far as possible.

Jessica has funded her own adventures, Forbes reports. However, she now has a gofundme page to help raise around $133,500 to visit the next 89 countries on her list. She is currently reaching out to brands for sponsorships and support.

ALSO READ: 5 things Instagram doesn’t tell you about travel

So far, Jessica has been stunned by the support saying, “People have already been like, ‘how can we help, what can we do?’” she says. “People want to see me win and that has been humbling.

 

Nabongo hopes to be an example of how people of colour can travel to off-the-beaten-track destinations. In order to promote the idea of African tourists, she will frequently use her Ugandan passport rather than her American.

