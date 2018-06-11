Pulse.ng logo
Jazz clubs in Lagos and where to find them

Explore Jazz clubs in Lagos and where to find them

Find high-quality live music in all genres with a focus on Jazz at these places.

Jazz clubs in Lagos and where to find them play

Hotelss NG
Music in Lagos is synonymous with Afrobeat, however, as much as people love Afrobeat and highlife, a vast amount still enjoy Jazz.

There's something about Jazz, it's soothing and calm to listen to. There’s a range of sounds that can be heard at a diverse range of venues across Lagos. Find high-quality live music in all genres with a focus on Jazz at these places.

1. Prest Jazz club, Admiralty Way, Lekki

play (Prest Jazz Club)

ALSO READ: Seafood restaurants in Lagos and where to find them

Prest Jazz club is your go-to place for anything classical and fine dining. They dominantly play Jazz music, unless hosts or customers want something different.

The club features a boat cruise, buffet and mingling while listening to Jazz with friends and family members.

2. The Soul Lounge, Lekki

play Soul Lounge, Lekki (Nightlife.ng)

 

The Soul Lounge is a nice place to hang out on weekends. Located at the Palms Mall in Lekki, it's a nightclub that regularly plays old school music especially Jazz.

3. Jazzhole, Ikoyi

Jazz clubs in Lagos and where to find them play Jazzhole, haven for music (Hotels.ng)

 

Modest Jazzhole is a vintage and traditional shop with African as well as Latin-influenced vinyl and CDs sold inside. The venue is also a rehearsal and live music spot for Jazz and other genres of music, run by Kunle Tejuoso. Tejuoso has created what’s essentially a heritage space for older and upcoming musicians who often jam together in this important musical space.

The Jazzhole has been around for a very long time and remained consistently relevant and true to its course.

4. Lekki boat and Jazz club

Lekki Boat and Jazz club is another relaxed lounge with a fantastic sea view that compliments the atmosphere for unwinding, business networking and water view. The music is top notch too and soothes your soul.

