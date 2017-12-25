Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

It's not too late to make this winter gin fizz

It's not too late to make this winter gin fizz

To make this deceptively easy champagne cocktail, all you need is a shaker, gin and Champagne.

  • Published:
Winter Gin Fizz play

Winter Gin Fizz

(Pintrest)
Christmas is finally here but there is still a chance for you to redeem   

Ingredients

1. Gin

2. Lemon Juice

3. Sugar

4. White Cranberry Juice

5. Ice

Preparation

Fill a shaker up with 1.5 oz. gin, lemon juice, simple sugar, 1 oz. white cranberry juice, and 1 cup of ice.

Shake hard to chill and combine ingredients then strain into a coupe glass or flute.

Top with champagne.

Cheers!

