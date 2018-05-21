Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Lifestyle Blogger Instagram influencer Serrabellum gives us serious Dubai FOMO

Sun, sea, shopping and luxury. Take a look at Yemisi Abraham's beautifully captured trip to Dubai!

Serrabellum relaxing on her Dubai trip play

Serrabellum relaxing on her Dubai trip

(Instagram/ @serrabellum)
Instagram influencers are a-plenty and they are always getting up to the most fun things on the gram. Yemisi Abraham, also know as Serrabellum, recently gave us serious Dubai FOMO after she and her mother took the trip of a lifetime. Luckily for us, she snapped every bit of it and here's a glimpse of Dubai through her eyes.

Dubai is located on the Eastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, in the south west corner of the Arabian Gulf. It is well-known for its warm hospitality and rich cultural heritage, and the Emirati people are welcoming and generous in their approach to visitors.

With year-round sunshine, intriguing deserts, beautiful beaches, luxurious hotels and shopping malls, fascinating heritage attractions and a thriving business community, Dubai receives millions of leisure and business visitors each year from around the world.

Dubai has become the got-to place for those seeking, sun, shopping and luxury.

Serrabellum takes us to many Dubai hotspots including The Marina, Drift Beach Club and Cove, Dubai.

Take a look at her whirlwind trip below!

Breathing dreams like air..

A post shared by THE BELLUM BOOTH (@serrabellum) on

#emo#8J+Vig==##

A post shared by THE BELLUM BOOTH (@serrabellum) on

A labyrinth of the colourful and aromatic...#emo#77iP###emo#8J+Pug==##

A post shared by THE BELLUM BOOTH (@serrabellum) on

Bites by the pool.. @driftbeachdubai

A post shared by THE BELLUM BOOTH (@serrabellum) on

Lunchin#emo#4oCZ##

A post shared by THE BELLUM BOOTH (@serrabellum) on

I was empty. No fear, No regrets, No expectations...#emo#8J+Vig==##

A post shared by THE BELLUM BOOTH (@serrabellum) on

 

 

