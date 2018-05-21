Instagram influencer Serrabellum gives us serious Dubai FOMO

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Instagram influencers are a-plenty and they are always getting up to the most fun things on the gram. Yemisi Abraham, also know as Serrabellum, recently gave us serious Dubai FOMO after she and her mother took the trip of a lifetime. Luckily for us, she snapped every bit of it and here's a glimpse of Dubai through her eyes.

Dubai is located on the Eastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, in the south west corner of the Arabian Gulf. It is well-known for its warm hospitality and rich cultural heritage , and the Emirati people are welcoming and generous in their approach to visitors.

With year-round sunshine, intriguing deserts, beautiful beaches, luxurious hotels and shopping malls, fascinating heritage attractions and a thriving business community, Dubai receives millions of leisure and business visitors each year from around the world.

Dubai has become the got-to place for those seeking, sun, shopping and luxury .

Serrabellum takes us to many Dubai hotspots including The Marina, Drift Beach Club and Cove, Dubai.

Take a look at her whirlwind trip below!

