Ikeogu Oke :  Writer wins 2017 Nigeria prize for Science and Literature award

Ikeogu Oke has won the NLNG Nigeria Prize for Science and Literature.

The NLNG Prize for Literature is one of Nigeria’s most coveted prizes in the literary scene. Last year, prose writer Abubakar Adam Ibrahim won the prize money of $100,000.

Today, October 9, 2017, Nigerian poet, Ikeogu Oke was announced as the 2017 winner – for his book "The Heresiad".

Other people on the shortlist are Ogaga Ifowodo for his book, "A Good Mourning" and Tanure Ojaide author of "Songs of Myself".