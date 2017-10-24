I attended a Latin rave and it feels like I've been wasting my life

I've always wanted to dance as a child. Hell! I wanted to be a dancer so bad that I joined a dance club without my parent's approval.

Of course, I was yanked out and banned from attending parties for a long time. My only consolation was joining my Church dance group (poor me).

Anyways, I grew older and started practising pole dancing in secret, took a couple of salsa classes on YouTube and bam I felt I could dance! But, deep down, I still yearned to do those sexy Latina moves while grooving to 'Despacito'.

So, imagine how I felt when I learnt there was going to be a Latina rave. Boy oh boy! Was I excited? With my sexiest outfit, I dragged my colleagues on Friday, October 20, 2017, and headed down to Victoria Island for my first Latin rave.

Sultry ladies, sexy men, sensual music, body heat, upbeat lively music, I swear I was swamped. Never in my wildest dream would I have expected to witness what I did. Young people swaying to the beat, becoming one with their partner. I was lost! I could barely do a basic move.

Some poor guy had to put me through the basic steps but I kept messing it up. I was almost in tears, I felt bad as I watched my age groups dancing like pros.

Along the line, the music began to overtake me, I felt sexy, svelte and sultry at the same thing. I was beginning to get into it.

I barely understood what the artists were saying but trust me, the rhythm is enough to get you dancing for days. You can't overcome that feeling, the feeling that makes the average person with intellectual capabilities go mush. You just can't express it but dance and wish you could speak Latin.

I was really excited that Nigeria had a community of such exotic dance lovers and I was welcomed into their fold too.

Guess what? I already signed up for my classes! If you see a sexy 'chica' on Instagram working the Latin heat, that would be me?