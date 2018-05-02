news

At just 27 years old, Ayo Filade has made a profound dent in Nigeria's creative landscape with his hyperrealist pieces. This unbelievably talented artist refers to his style as a mixture of surrealism and hyperrealism and he uses only pencils to create unnervingly realistic portraits and turns every day rituals like wringing a sponge or clutching money into masterpieces. Pulse sat down with Ayo to discuss his creative process and art in a digital world.

Recently, Ayo successfully exhibited his work at the prestigious Art Basel art fair in Miami as part of two exhibitions; 'Mood Swings' and 'These Are Not Photos'. Ayo proudly represented the Nigerian art community and showed the rest of the world the talented creatives we harbour on our shores.

1. Was there a pivotal moment when you decided to follow your passion for art?

Yes. Growing up, I always loved art but I stopped for a while to focus on my university degree. After that I started to feel the need for something special as my passion.

I started making sketches and portraits again and I slowly picked up from where I left off.

2. What piece of your artwork would you like to be remembered for?

I believe every piece of art I produce has part of me embedded in it. I don't have a favourite just yet. I think people connect with my artworks differently.

I once had someone comment about "Ise Owo Mi 2" drawing, saying"Ï can hear the sploosh and splash of the soap just by looking at this drawing".



3. Can you tell us about the process of making your work?



Every drawing starts with an idea. I then think of ways to translate that into a drawing. However the idea goes through many series of changes, such that I also tweak details here and there as I go along.

Since my work takes hundreds of hours to finish, I always like to take a step back and ponder on the progress I've made.



4. Do you have a favourite book, film or painting, which inspires you?

I am not much of a reader. I am heavily inspired by nature and I always like to learn how things are made. I always watched "How its made" on TV during my University days. This somehow helped unlock my creativity in many ways such that my techniques often evolve as I create.



5. Do you believe that true creative expression can exist in the digital world?



Absolutely. Even hyperrealists suffer from that stigma. Its a free world, no one should get to decide what art truly is.

6. Have you ever had a moment when you questioned your career entirely?

Hahaha! Yes, let's not go into detail.



7. Do you have a favourite piece you have created and why?



As I've said earlier, I put my all into all my drawings. I don't necessarily have a favorite.I don't have a favorite. Its the art in the gallery that is important.

8. What is your favourite art gallery in Nigeria and why?

I don't have a favorite. Its the art in the gallery that is important.



9. What is your daily routine when working?



My day usually starts at 2am or 3am. I work till 6am and then get ready for my day job (I work with my father, we run a business together). That usually takes the whole of 12 hours.

I get home to resume in my studio till about 9 and the cycle goes on.

10. What advice would you give to a young person following in your footsteps?

I would tell them to keep working hard and discover their passion with patience and persistence.