How to prepare Shito sauce

We can help make sure your "love no sweet pass shito".

Shito is a spicy black sauce that is a usual accompaniment for the popular Ghanaian Waakye rice. Here an easy method for preparing Shito sauce at home.

Ingredients

30 peppers

1 medium onion

2 tablespoons of blended crayfish

3 seasoning cubes

1 cup of oil

Preparation

1. Blend the peppers and onions in a blender or food processor.

2. Heat a wide pan and pour the oil.

3. Put the mixture into the pan and add the rest of the ingredients. Stir well.

4. Leave on heat for approx 2 hours or until the pepper sauce becomes very dark (almost black), stirring occasionally to prevent burning.

Your Shito is ready to be served with Waakye. Simple right? Store in small jars and serve in 1/2 teaspoon portions.

