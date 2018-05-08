How to prepare lemon rice

This rice recipe is prepared without onions.
350g/12oz freshly cooked basmati rice
2½ tbsp vegetable oil
½ tsp mustard seeds
pinch fenugreek seeds
1 tsp Bengal gram lentils)
1 tsp split black gram
2-3 dried red chillies, left whole
1 rounded tsp chopped fresh ginger
¼ tsp ground turmeric
4 tbsp roasted peanuts
10 curry leaves, torn in half
salt, to taste
3 tbsp lemon juice, or to taste
Heat the oil in a large non-stick frying pan and add the mustard and fenugreek seeds, the chana dal, black gram and the chilies and stir-fry until lightly browned.
Add the ginger, ground turmeric, peanuts, curry leaves and salt, to taste, and cook for about 40 seconds.
Stir in the lemon juice and cook for another minute before adding the rice. Stir-fry to heat through, being careful not to break up the grains too much.
To serve, place the rice onto serving plates.