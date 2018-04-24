How to prepare Black soup

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients for making Black soup

Blended bitter leaves

Efinrin

Assorted Meat

Stockfish

Smoked fish

Ata rodo

Crayfish

Palm oil

Seasoning cubes

Salt

Preparation or Black Soup

1. Boil and season your meats. Cook the meats with stock fish, smoked red prawns or Eja Sawa.

2. Proceed to wash your bitter leaves. Once the leaves are less bitter, pour in a blender and blend till smooth.

3. Pick the Efinrin off the stalk, rinse and blend too, then set aside

4. Blend the ata rodo and add to the pot of cooked meats and stock.

Once the pepper has dissolved into the stock, add the palm kernel extract or use 3 cooking spoons of palm oil.

5. Let the oil dissolve. Then add crayfish and seasoning cubes.

6. Add the blended bitter leaf to the pot. Let it cook for 2 minutes then add the blended Efinrin.

Let the soup cook for another 5 minutes.

Your dish is ready to be served!