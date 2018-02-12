Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to maximize your Nigerian passport

How to maximize your Nigerian passport

You can hold a ‘limited’ passport and still travel the world by following these tips.

  Published:
Nigeria ranks low on world’s most powerful passports according to Henley Passport Index. What this means is, if you have a Nigerian passport, you still can't travel far with it.

But does this mean that no more wild wanderlust travelling for its citizens? No! You can hold a ‘limited’ passport and still travel the world.

Below are ways to navigate visa restrictions with your passport:

1. Get a United States’ Visa

A United States’ visa opens the country to you and also allows you entry into some other cool countries too.

With a USA visa, you can visit places like Dominican Republic, Georgia, Belize, Costa Rica, Mexico and other countries visa-free.

2. Get a Schengen visa

You can explore countries in Europe without the need for extra visas, as long as the countries are part of the Schengen Area.

What is a Schengen Visa?

The Schengen Area is an area comprising 26 European states that have officially abolished passport and all other types of border control at their mutual borders.

A Schengen Visa gives you access to 26 countries in the EU, visa-free, no border restrictions.

3. Visit Visa-free destinations

Not to worry! You can still visit over 40 countries visa-free/visa on entry with just your passport.

Nigeria currently ranks 89 with visa-free access to only 46 countries most of which are African countries though.

Finally! When applying for a visa at some point ensure you have complete documentation before you apply. A rejected visa application doesn’t only cost you money, but it can put a dent on your future applications.

Having a letter of invitation can help your application positively too. Also, try to visit visa-free countries to get a stamp on your passport. Some countries will not accept your application if you have no stamps in your passport.

