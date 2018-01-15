Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to make your own sponge cake

Food Recipe How to make your own sponge cake

Everyone can enjoy sponge cake. However, due to the sugar in it, diabetic patients are advise to deny themselves the enjoyment.

  • Published:
  • How to make native Nigerian Jollof rice
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Time

30 minutes

Recipe category

Appetizer

Recipe cuisine

Foreign

Cooking method

Baking

Nutrition

There are 187 calories, 13% fat, 78% carbs, 9% protein in one piece of sponge cake.

Recipe ingredients

200 grams cake flour Sifted

2 tablespoon baking powder

100 grams butter

8 whole eggs separated

300 grams sugar

2 teaspoon vanilla essence

 

Recipe instruction

  1. Sift the flour and baking powder three to four times.

  2. Use low heat to melt the butter in a small pan and let it cool.

  3. Separate the egg whites and yolks; beat egg whites until they become white and frothy.

  4. Add sugar little by little and continue beating until sugar dissolves.

  5. Add the egg yolks and beat for about five to six minutes.

  6. Add in the dry ingredients, melted butter, and vanilla. Mix well using a rubber spatula.

  7. Pour the sponge cake batter into an 11-inch round pan that has been greased with butter and floured.

  8. Preheat oven to 180 C degrees and bake the cake for 30 minutes.

  9. Insert a toothpick on the cake and see if it comes out clean; if it does, then your cake is ready. But you should continue baking if your tooth pick doesn’t come out clean.

Recipe yield

Everyone can enjoy sponge cake. However, due to the sugar in it, diabetic patients are advise to deny themselves the enjoyment.

About

Sponge cake is a cake based on flour (usually wheat flour), sugar, butter and eggs, and is sometimes leavened with baking powder. It has a firm yet well-aerated structure, similar to a sea sponge

ALSO READ: How to make your own Nigerian cake

 

 

 

More

DIY Recipe How to make chocolate cookie
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Duke Oreva

Duke Oreva I am an adherent of Freedom, a faithful of Beauty and a believer of Oneness. Off these three, nothing else is fixed about me.

Top 3

1 Igbo Here's why there is a possibility that this tribe is from Israelbullet
2 Travel Safe 3 Nigerian states you might not want to travel to because...bullet
3 Aare Ona Kakanfo Alaafin of Oyo, others attend Gani Adams' installationbullet

Related Articles

DIY How to make your own ice cream
Music & Food How to cook Mr Eazi's Banku
Recipes Cook your own chicken noodle soup
Pulse List 5 foods America gave to the world
Shawarma Make this delicious meal at home
Pulse List 5 ways to make an adventurous travel bucket list
Sweet Tooth How to make chocolate chip pancakes
Ikokore Here's how to make this Ijebu staple dish

Travel, Arts & Culture

Lekki Conservative Centre
Lekki Conservative Centre Home of Africa's longest canopy walkway
Centre for memories launches Civil War exhibition in Enugu
Nigeria Centre for memories launches Civil War exhibition in Enugu
IKokore Ijebu
Ikokore Here's how to make this Ijebu staple dish
What your favorite drink says about you
BEST What your favorite drink says about you