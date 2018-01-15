How to make your own sponge cake

Everyone can enjoy sponge cake. However, due to the sugar in it, diabetic patients are advise to deny themselves the enjoyment.
30 minutes
Appetizer
Foreign
Baking
There are 187 calories, 13% fat, 78% carbs, 9% protein in one piece of sponge cake.
200 grams cake flour Sifted
2 tablespoon baking powder
100 grams butter
8 whole eggs separated
300 grams sugar
2 teaspoon vanilla essence
Sift the flour and baking powder three to four times.
Use low heat to melt the butter in a small pan and let it cool.
Separate the egg whites and yolks; beat egg whites until they become white and frothy.
Add sugar little by little and continue beating until sugar dissolves.
Add the egg yolks and beat for about five to six minutes.
Add in the dry ingredients, melted butter, and vanilla. Mix well using a rubber spatula.
Pour the sponge cake batter into an 11-inch round pan that has been greased with butter and floured.
Preheat oven to 180 C degrees and bake the cake for 30 minutes.
Insert a toothpick on the cake and see if it comes out clean; if it does, then your cake is ready. But you should continue baking if your tooth pick doesn’t come out clean.
Sponge cake is a cake based on flour (usually wheat flour), sugar, butter and eggs, and is sometimes leavened with baking powder. It has a firm yet well-aerated structure, similar to a sea sponge
