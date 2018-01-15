How to make your own sponge cake

30 minutes

There are 187 calories, 13% fat, 78% carbs, 9% protein in one piece of sponge cake.

Sift the flour and baking powder three to four times.

Use low heat to melt the butter in a small pan and let it cool.

Separate the egg whites and yolks; beat egg whites until they become white and frothy.

Add sugar little by little and continue beating until sugar dissolves.

Add the egg yolks and beat for about five to six minutes.

Add in the dry ingredients, melted butter, and vanilla. Mix well using a rubber spatula.

Pour the sponge cake batter into an 11-inch round pan that has been greased with butter and floured.

Preheat oven to 180 C degrees and bake the cake for 30 minutes.