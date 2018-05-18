How to make your own soy milk

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Homemade soy milk works great for drinking, tofu and eating.

The leftover fibre can be dried or frozen for use in cooking, or as fertilizer.

Use only white soy beans for making soy milk.

Ingredients

1. White soybeans

2. Water for soaking and blending

3. Sugar (optional)

Preparation

1. Soak soybeans in water overnight. Rinse soybeans and remove skins as best you can.

2. Add soybeans and water to blender.

Blend until smooth.

3. Strain the blended mixture using a sieve bag. A tight-weave cloth is preferable, as twisting the top tightly enables you to continue squeezing out more milk.

4. Heat the strained milk in a pot stirring frequently to prevent sticking.

5. Cool the milk and store.