Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to make your own soy milk

DIY How to make your own soy milk

The leftover fibre can be dried or frozen for use in cooking, or as fertilizer.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How to make your own soy milk play

How to make your own soy milk

(Pinterest)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Homemade soy milk works great for drinking, tofu and eating.

The leftover fibre can be dried or frozen for use in cooking, or as fertilizer.

  play Use only white soy beans for making soy milk (Pinterest)

ALSO READ: How to make Djibouti banana fritters

Use only white soy beans for making soy milk.

Ingredients

1. White soybeans

2. Water for soaking and blending

3. Sugar (optional)

Preparation

1. Soak soybeans in water overnight. Rinse soybeans and remove skins as best you can.

2. Add soybeans and water to blender.

Blend until smooth.

3. Strain the blended mixture using a sieve bag. A tight-weave cloth is preferable, as twisting the top tightly enables you to continue squeezing out more milk.

4. Heat the strained milk in a pot stirring frequently to prevent sticking.

5. Cool the milk and store.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Fulani 5 things you should know about this ethnic tribebullet
2 Tips These are the 7 best countries to immigrate tobullet
3 Health benefits of Garlic and Honeybullet

Related Articles

Food Recipe Turn your cocoyam into fufu with this simple recipe
Ramadan Dates: the fruit of the holy month
Food Guide The best West African restaurants in London
How to make coconut curry sauce
Food Guide 10 mouthwatering West African dishes you need to try
Food Recipe How to make Afang soup
Food & Health Health benefits of watermelon
Diet Meal Cook this low carb Nigerian fish soup
Northern Dishes How to make Dan Wake (Son of Beans)
Health benefits of Garlic and Honey

Travel, Arts & Culture

Health benefits of corn
Food & Health Health benefits of corn
This is the world's best country for women
Iceland This is the world's best country for women
5 countries that come alive during Ramadan
Holy Month 5 countries that come alive during Ramadan
5 things you need to know about the holy month
Ramadan 5 things you need to know about the holy month