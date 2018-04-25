How to make your own small chops delicacy

news

Ingredients for Asun

Goat meat (cut with the skin)

Habanero peppers (or to your taste)

Onion

Stock cubes

Thyme

Salt

Vegetable oil

Black pepper (optional)

Preparation

1. Marinate your goat meat, then boil at medium heat with little water. When the goat meat is well done, remove the big chunks of onions.

2. Lay the goat meat flat on your oven rack.

Grill/Broil in the oven at 180°C or 350°F till the meat is brown all over. While you are grilling the meat, wash, cut and thread the green bell pepper, red bell pepper and the remaining onion on toothpicks.

3. When the meat is well grilled, heat the vegetable oil in a dry clean pot. Add the pepper and the thick stock from cooking the meat and fry for a bit.

4. Add the grilled goat meat. Stir very well till the pepper is evenly distributed on the goat meat.

Your Asun is ready!