How to make your own akara

One serving of akara contains 71 calories, 1g total fat, 15g protien, 9g dietary fibre and 43g total carb

1 cup peeled beans 1 raw chilli pepper (Ata rodo) – chopped Salt – to taste 1/2 of a medium onion – chopped oil for frying

Combine the beans with 1/4 cup water in a blender. Puree the mixture into a smooth paste Pour the pureed beans into a bowl and add the salt, chopped pepper, and onions. Mix for five minutes with a whisk or mixer. This is to incorporate air into the batter. Set a deep pan on medium heat, add in some oil. When the oil is hot, scoop 1/2 cooking spoon of batter into the oil. You do not want to spread out the batter in the oil, you want to pour batter directly on itself (the way you would pour water into a narrow bottle). Fry on each side until golden brown. Lift the akara balls out with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper towels and repeat the process until everything is fried.

Akara is delicious when it is well prepared. And it can be enjoyed by everyone.

Akara is is a breakfast staple that is easily found on the street; it is popular around the country for its combination with pap or bread.

Known for its deliciousness, akara is made with a combination of bean paste, fresh onions and salt.