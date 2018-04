24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

Watermelon

Onions

Ginger

Pepper

Uhio

Smoked fish

Beef

Preparation

Step 1: Add your choice of meat, ginger, pepper, smoked fish, onions, salt, uhio and water.

Step 2: Steam your meat for 15 minutes.

Step 3: Remove the ginger and pepper from the pot and blend. After blending pour the ginger and pepper mix back into the pot.

Step 4: Blend your watermelon and then pour it into the pot.

Step 5: Cook for 1 hour, and then serve.