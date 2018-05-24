Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to make this fantastic Igbo dish

Achicha Ede How to make this fantastic Igbo dish

Prepared with dried cocoyam flakes it is a very traditional meal often paired with African salad.

  • Published:
How to make this fantastic Igbo dish play

How to make this fantastic Igbo dish

(Nigerian Recipes)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Achicha Ede is a cocoyam pottage majorly eaten by the Igbo people.

Prepared with dried cocoyam flakes it is a very traditional meal often paired with African salad.

Ingredients

Cocoyam flakes

Nigerian pumpkin leaves (ugu) or Spinach

Scent leaves

Palm oil

Ugba

Red onions

Habanero peppers

Salt

Preparation

1. Rinse the cocoyam flakes (which you must have soaked overnight) and crush into pieces.

2. Wrap the crushed cocoyam flakess, ede with uma leaves, banana leaves or aluminium foil and cook in a pot with some water for 20 to 30 minutes.

3. While that is cooking, rinse and chop the ugu or spinach, scent leaves, onions and peppers.

4. When the cassava flakes is soft, remove from the pot and set aside.

5. In another pot heat up the palm oil. When the oil is hot, fry the onions for 3 minutes.

Add the ukpaka and pepper and fry for another 3 minutes.

4. Add the chopped leafy vegetable and stir till it heats up.

When the content of the pot heats up, add the cooked cassava flakes, stir very well and add salt to taste.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is a lifestyle reporter at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 DIY Soups every Nigerian should be able to makebullet
2 Top 5 most dangerous places on earthbullet
3 DIY Recipe Okra soup, food fit for kingsbullet

Related Articles

DIY How to make Abacha [African Salad]
Eating Healthy Why Nigerians include boiled eggs in almost every meal
DIY Soups every Nigerian should be able to make
Dieting Best foods to eat while undergoing chemotherapy
Food & Health Health benefits of corn
DIY How to make your own soy milk
Ramadan Dates: the fruit of the holy month
How to make coconut curry sauce
Food Recipe How to make Afang soup
Food Recipe Turn your cocoyam into fufu with this simple recipe

Travel, Arts & Culture

India is building the largest statue in the world
India is building the largest statue in the world
Author speaks at Harvard class day
Chimamanda Adichie Author speaks at Harvard class day
Most famous religious sites in Nigeria
Guides Most famous religious sites in Nigeria
How to make Abacha (African Salad)
DIY How to make Abacha [African Salad]