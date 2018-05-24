How to make this fantastic Igbo dish

news

Achicha Ede is a cocoyam pottage majorly eaten by the Igbo people.

Prepared with dried cocoyam flakes it is a very traditional meal often paired with African salad.

Ingredients

Cocoyam flakes

Nigerian pumpkin leaves (ugu) or Spinach

Scent leaves

Palm oil

Ugba

Red onions

Habanero peppers

Salt

Preparation

1. Rinse the cocoyam flakes (which you must have soaked overnight) and crush into pieces.

2. Wrap the crushed cocoyam flakess, ede with uma leaves, banana leaves or aluminium foil and cook in a pot with some water for 20 to 30 minutes.

3. While that is cooking, rinse and chop the ugu or spinach, scent leaves, onions and peppers.

4. When the cassava flakes is soft, remove from the pot and set aside.

5. In another pot heat up the palm oil. When the oil is hot, fry the onions for 3 minutes.

Add the ukpaka and pepper and fry for another 3 minutes.

4. Add the chopped leafy vegetable and stir till it heats up.

When the content of the pot heats up, add the cooked cassava flakes, stir very well and add salt to taste.