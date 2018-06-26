Pulse.ng logo
How to make rice pancakes

Rice pancake is a Northern Nigerian recipe fried like pancakes.

  • Published:
How to make rice pancakes play

(Pinterest)
This yummy dish from the Northern part of Nigeria is prepared with very soft rice.

Ingredients for making rice pancakes

Soft rice for Tuwo

Cooked rice

Yeast

Onion

Sugar

Salt

Vegetable oil

Preparation

1. Soak the soft rice for 3 to 4 hours. Add the cooked rice to the soaked rice and blend till smooth.

2. Add the yeast and allow mixture to rise.

3. Then add the onions, sugar, salt and mix thoroughly.

4. Heat a little oil in a non-stick frying pan, pour some batter into the pan making sure it is thin like pancakes.

5. Flip to fry the other side till golden brown.

Your rice pancakes are ready! Serve hot with pepper soup or suya.

