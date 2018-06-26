How to make rice pancakes

Rice pancake is a Northern Nigerian recipe fried like pancakes.
Soft rice for Tuwo
Cooked rice
Yeast
Onion
Sugar
Salt
Vegetable oil
1. Soak the soft rice for 3 to 4 hours. Add the cooked rice to the soaked rice and blend till smooth.
2. Add the yeast and allow mixture to rise.
3. Then add the onions, sugar, salt and mix thoroughly.
4. Heat a little oil in a non-stick frying pan, pour some batter into the pan making sure it is thin like pancakes.
5. Flip to fry the other side till golden brown.
Your rice pancakes are ready! Serve hot with pepper soup or suya.