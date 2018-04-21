How to make palm oil moi moi and egg

Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Moi Moi is a Nigerian steamed bean pudding made from a mixture of washed and peeled black-eyed peas, onions and fresh ground peppers.

Time

1hr 30mins

Recipe category

Food

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

cooking

Nutrition

One wrap serving of moi moi contains 150 calories. Calorie breakdown: 45% fat, 10% carbs, 45% protein.

Recipe ingredients:

2 cups of white or brown beans

1 medium red pepper

1 large egg

Half teaspoon of ground nutmeg

1 large sized onion or 2 medium sized ones

Some palm oil

1 piece of tatashe pepper (red bell pepper)

2 tablespoons of tomato paste

Some boiled eggs with the shells removed

Fish or chicken stock

Salt (to taste)

Uma leaves (Banana leaf)

 

Recipe instruction

1. soak the beans in cold water until they are soft enough to remove the fine outer covering or peel.

2. Peel the skin of the beans by rubbing together; dispose skin and rinse well.

3. Grind the beans with pepper, onions, tatashe pepper, nutmeg and tomato paste.

4. Add some water to the mix. Also add the whisked egg and the stork.

5. Heat the palm oil in a small pot before adding it to your mix and stir until the oil combines properly.

6. Add salt to the mix and small amount of water. Mix again for about 1minute.

7. Scoop and serve into the Uma leaves and add one boiled egg each into the moi moi.

8. Wrap it and cook by steaming.

Remember to pad the base of the pot and add a small quantity of water.

Recipe yield

Anybody can enjoy moi moi if they want. It is delicious and rich in protein.

About

