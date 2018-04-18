Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to make Nigerian smoked fish

Smoked fish is an important supplement in most Nigerian homes.

(Smallstarter Africa)
Learn how to smoke your fish the Nigerian way.

The only fish to use when making smoked fish is Mackerel, fondly called Titus in Nigeria. In Nigeria, smoked fish sellers prepare this by roasting the fish in smoky dry grass with little or no flame. The heat from the smoky grass dries up the fish and puts it in a state that brings out the taste of some traditional Nigerian recipes.

Ingredients

Mackerel fish

Salt

Note: You can use a microwave oven with a grill setting or a conventional kitchen oven.

Preparation

1. Rub small salt all over your cleaned fish. Then, bend the fish and put the tail across the mouth. Use the toothpick to pin across the upper and lower jaw of the fish.

2. Place some foil on the oven rack. Place the fish on the foil-lined oven rack and cover with another sheet of aluminium foil.

3. Set your oven to 250°C / 480F. The bake setting cooks the fish before the drying starts. Bake for 15 minutes.

If you are using bigger fish, bake for much longer.

4. Remove all the foil sheets and change your oven setting to Grill/Broil and grill for 10 more minutes or till the fish browns.

Enjoy!

