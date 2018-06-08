Pulse.ng logo
How to make Nigerian peppered fish

It is that meal you can serve guests when they visit you at home.

  • Published:
How to make Nigerian peppered fish play

Nigerian peppered fish is perfect for any occasion.

Note: You can use tilapia, gilthead fish or catfish.

ALSO READ: Seafood restaurants in Lagos and where to find them

Ingredients for making peppered fish

Catfish

Sweet peppers

Habanero Pepper (to your taste)

Oregano, Black pepper, Onion powder

Salt, Thyme, Cumin

Seasoning cube

Red onion

Sweet orange

Vegetable oil (for deep frying

ALSO READ: 5 Nigerian dishes for you to eat

Preparation of peppered fish

1. Clean and cut the fish into desired pieces.

2. Grind the oregano, black pepper, thyme, cumin, salt and onion powder.

3. Add the herbs to the fish, add the stock cube and squeeze the orange into the bowl.

4. Cover and put in the fridge to marinate for at least one hour.

5. Chop the onions and peppers then blend partially. No need to add water. 6. Pour the pepper blend into a pot and start cooking. Cook till all the water dries up.

7. Remove the fish from the bowl and pour any liquid in the bowl into the boiling pepper.

8. Fry the pepper in vegetable oil for about 3 minutes. Set aside.

9. Deep-fry the fish till brown making sure that the inside is well cooked then add the fried fish to the pepper and mix till every single part of the fish is coated with the pepper.

Enjoy!

