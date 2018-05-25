How to make Nigerian fish stew

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients for making Nigerian Fish stew

Tinned tomato paste

Vegetable Oil

Fresh fish

Onions

Pepper (atarodo)

Seasoning

Thyme

Curry

Ginger and garlic (optional)

Salt to taste

Preparation

1. Blend the tomatoes, peppers, onions and set aside.

2. Heat up some vegetable oil then add your pepper consistency.

3. Boil for 30mins ensuring the pepper cooks and it is well done.

4. Now add all your condiments including your seasoning powder.

5. Add the fish and boil for 10 minutes.

Cover and leave to simmer until the fish is properly cooked.

Enjoy!