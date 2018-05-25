How to make Nigerian fish stew

Nigerian Fish stew is a blend of pepper with fish and can be served with rice, swallow or beans.
Tinned tomato paste
Vegetable Oil
Fresh fish
Onions
Pepper (atarodo)
Seasoning
Thyme
Curry
Ginger and garlic (optional)
Salt to taste
1. Blend the tomatoes, peppers, onions and set aside.
2. Heat up some vegetable oil then add your pepper consistency.
3. Boil for 30mins ensuring the pepper cooks and it is well done.
4. Now add all your condiments including your seasoning powder.
5. Add the fish and boil for 10 minutes.
Cover and leave to simmer until the fish is properly cooked.
Enjoy!