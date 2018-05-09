How to make Nigerian Fish rolls

news

Nigerian Fish roll is very easy to make and is the deep-fried version of meat pie but has a fish filling.

Nigerian fish rolls are a great way to snack than eating junk foods.

Ingredients

Flour

Sugar

Salt

Yeast

Nutmeg

Egg

Pepper

Water

Vegetable Oil (for frying)

Sardines

Preparation

1. In a bowl, combine the sardines with pepper, mash it and set aside.

2. In another bowl, add the flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, yeast and nutmeg.

3. Crack the egg and mix with the flour until it’s absorbed. Then add water a little at a time over the pastry until the dough comes together, becomes soft and workable.

4. Transfer the dough to a work surface and knead for 3 to 5 minutes, then cover it up and leave it to rest for 10 minutes.

5. Roll out the dough to about 1/8th inch thick, then cut into small rectangles.

6. Take each of the cut-out dough. Spoon about 1 to 1-11/2 tablespoons of the mashed fish inside the pastry. Then roll the dough and secure the tips a little bit to prevent the fish from spilling into the oil.

7. Place the fish rolls on a tray until ready to fry. Repeat with the remaining pastry dough and filling.

8. Preheat some vegetable oil in a deep pan. Fry a couple of fish rolls at a time. Do not overcrowd.

9. Once both sides are fried till golden brown, drain on paper towels.

Serve hot, warm or cold.