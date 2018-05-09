Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to make Nigerian Fish rolls

Food Recipe How to make Nigerian Fish rolls

Nigerian fish rolls are a great way to snack than eating junk foods.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How to make Nigerian Fish rolls play

How to make Nigerian Fish rolls

(YouTube)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian Fish roll is very easy to make and is the deep-fried version of meat pie but has a fish filling.

Nigerian fish rolls are a great way to snack than eating junk foods.

play Nigerian fish rolls are a great way to snack than eating junk foods ( Precious Core)

ALSO READ: How to make Djibouti banana fritters

Ingredients

Flour

Sugar

Salt

Yeast

Nutmeg

Egg

Pepper

Water

Vegetable Oil (for frying)

Sardines

ALSO READ: This Fisherman soup recipe is bound to leave you salivating

Preparation

1. In a bowl, combine the sardines with pepper, mash it and set aside.

2. In another bowl, add the flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, yeast and nutmeg.

3. Crack the egg and mix with the flour until it’s absorbed. Then add water a little at a time over the pastry until the dough comes together, becomes soft and workable.

4. Transfer the dough to a work surface and knead for 3 to 5 minutes, then cover it up and leave it to rest for 10 minutes.

5. Roll out the dough to about 1/8th inch thick, then cut into small rectangles.

6. Take each of the cut-out dough. Spoon about 1 to 1-11/2 tablespoons of the mashed fish inside the pastry. Then roll the dough and secure the tips a little bit to prevent the fish from spilling into the oil.

7. Place the fish rolls on a tray until ready to fry. Repeat with the remaining pastry dough and filling.

8. Preheat some vegetable oil in a deep pan. Fry a couple of fish rolls at a time. Do not overcrowd.

9. Once both sides are fried till golden brown, drain on paper towels.

Serve hot, warm or cold.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Plantain The health benefits of eating this food are unbelievablebullet
2 Food Recipe How to cook the delicious Afang Soupbullet
3 Travel 10 countries you've been mispronouncing your entire lifebullet

Related Articles

Palm Oil Health benefits of Palm Kernel Oil
Food Recipe Goat meat pepper soup for the weekend
African Cuisine How to make Djibouti banana fritters
Food Recipe Plantain omelette for workers day
Foodie 10 foods you've been pronouncing wrong all your life
Foodie 5 delicious things you must eat this weekend
Food Recipe How to make watermelon soup
Asun How to make your own small chops delicacy
Food Recipe How to cook Ogbono soup
Fruits Health benefits of lime

Travel, Arts & Culture

Health benefits of Palm Kernel Oil
Palm Oil Health benefits of Palm Kernel Oil
Mushroom pie
Pulse Food How to make mushroom pie
Slow cooked lamb shanks
Pulse Food How to prepare slow cooked lamb shanks
Lemon Rice
Pulse Food How to prepare lemon rice