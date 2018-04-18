Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to make Nigerian aphrodisiac drink

DIY How to make Nigerian aphrodisiac drink

Rumour has it that people from Northern Nigeria use this aphrodisiac drink to hold their spouses down.

  • Published:
How to make Nigerian aphrodisiac drink play

How to make Nigerian aphrodisiac drink

(All Nigerian Recipes)
Ingredients

2 cup Tiger Nuts (2 cups hydrated tiger nuts)

1 coconut

15 dates (remove the seeds)

Water

Preparation

1. Rinse all ingredients well and soak your tiger nuts.

If you buy your nuts from mallams no need to soak just blend immediately.

2. Cut all your ingredients into pieces. Pour everything into a blender with a little water and blend away.

3. Pour your content into a cheesecloth and sieve the juice from it.

4. Blend your chaff with a little water to get more milk and sieve again.

Pour into bottles or a jar and refrigerate.

Tip: Add Irish cream for more effect.

