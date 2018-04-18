How to make Nigerian aphrodisiac drink

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

2 cup Tiger Nuts (2 cups hydrated tiger nuts)

1 coconut

15 dates (remove the seeds)

Water

Preparation

1. Rinse all ingredients well and soak your tiger nuts.

If you buy your nuts from mallams no need to soak just blend immediately.

2. Cut all your ingredients into pieces. Pour everything into a blender with a little water and blend away.

3. Pour your content into a cheesecloth and sieve the juice from it.

4. Blend your chaff with a little water to get more milk and sieve again.

Pour into bottles or a jar and refrigerate.

Tip: Add Irish cream for more effect.