How to make mushroom pie

Mushrooms provide you with lean proteins since they have no cholesterol or fat and have very low carbohydrates.
25g butter, plus extra for greasing
1 tsp olive oil
1 small onion, finely sliced
1 garlic clove, crushed
350g mixed mushroom, sliced
small handful parsley, finely chopped
100ml single cream
375g pack ready-rolled shortcrust pastry
a little plain flour, for dusting
1 egg, beaten
1 tsp caraway seed
Heat the butter and oil in a frying pan. Add the onion and fry until soft. Stir in the garlic and mushrooms, season and cook for 5 mins until the mushrooms are soft. Stir in the parsley and cream. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.
Heat oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Grease a 6-hole muffin tin with butter, then line each hole with a long thin strip of baking parchment.
Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface and stamp out 6 x 10 cm circles. Press a circle into each hole to line. Roll out the remaining pastry (you may need to re-roll trimmings) and stamp out 6 x 8cm circles.
Divide the mushroom mix between the pies. Brush the pastry edges with a little egg, top each with a pastry lid and carefully press the pastry edges together to seal.
Brush with the remaining egg and sprinkle with caraway seeds. Bake for 25-30 mins until golden.
Allow to cool in the tin slightly before serving, or cool on a wire rack and keep in airtight containers for up to 1 day. Reheat before serving.