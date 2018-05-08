How to make mushroom pie

news

Ingredients

25g butter, plus extra for greasing

1 tsp olive oil

1 small onion, finely sliced

1 garlic clove, crushed

350g mixed mushroom, sliced

small handful parsley, finely chopped

100ml single cream

375g pack ready-rolled shortcrust pastry

a little plain flour, for dusting

1 egg, beaten

1 tsp caraway seed

Method

Heat the butter and oil in a frying pan. Add the onion and fry until soft. Stir in the garlic and mushrooms, season and cook for 5 mins until the mushrooms are soft. Stir in the parsley and cream. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.

Heat oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Grease a 6-hole muffin tin with butter, then line each hole with a long thin strip of baking parchment.

Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface and stamp out 6 x 10 cm circles. Press a circle into each hole to line. Roll out the remaining pastry (you may need to re-roll trimmings) and stamp out 6 x 8cm circles.

Divide the mushroom mix between the pies. Brush the pastry edges with a little egg, top each with a pastry lid and carefully press the pastry edges together to seal.

Brush with the remaining egg and sprinkle with caraway seeds. Bake for 25-30 mins until golden.

Allow to cool in the tin slightly before serving, or cool on a wire rack and keep in airtight containers for up to 1 day. Reheat before serving.