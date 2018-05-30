How to make moi moi with plantain

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Plantain Moi Moi known as Ukpo Ogede is a Nigerian snack made with overripe plantains.

Ingredients for making plantain moi moi

1. Overripe plantain

2. Plantain flour

3. Palm oil

4. Ground crayfish

5. Onion

6. Pepper and Salt (to taste)

7. Seasoning cube

Preparation

1. Blend overripe plantain, plantain flou, onions, crayfish, pepper and stock cube with little water together.

Pour the blend out.

2. Add salt and palm oil. Mix thoroughly.

3. Scoop your mix into folded leaves or a baking tin.

4. Boil some water and gently place the wraps in the pot of boiling water to cook for 20-25 minutes.

Your plantain moi moi is ready.