How to make moi moi with plantain

How to make moi moi with plantain

Don't throw away your overripe plantain, save it for this delicious Nigerian recipe.

  • Published:
How to make moi moi with plantain play

How to make moi moi with plantain

(Nigerian Food TV)
Plantain Moi Moi known as Ukpo Ogede is a Nigerian snack made with overripe plantains.

Ingredients for making plantain moi moi

1. Overripe plantain

2. Plantain flour

3. Palm oil

4. Ground crayfish

5. Onion

6. Pepper and Salt (to taste)

7. Seasoning cube

Preparation

1. Blend overripe plantain, plantain flou, onions, crayfish, pepper and stock cube with little water together.

Pour the blend out.

2. Add salt and palm oil. Mix thoroughly.

3. Scoop your mix into folded leaves or a baking tin.

4. Boil some water and gently place the wraps in the pot of boiling water to cook for 20-25 minutes.

Your plantain moi moi is ready.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is a lifestyle reporter at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

