How to make Kuli Kuli

Kuli Kuli is an easy snack that can be eaten at any time of the day and is best served with soaked garri. Here's how to make the Northern peanut snack.

Ingredients for making Kuli Kuli

2 cups of peeled, salted and roasted groundnuts

Groundnut oil

1 tea spoon of ground pepper

1 and half teas spoon of ginger powder or grated ginger to taste

Slices of onion (Optional)

Preparation

1. Grind or pound the groundnuts/peanuts with the ginger until smooth. A powerful food processor can also be used. Do not allow the mix to turn to paste complete.

2. Take a clean and dry muslin cloth, scoop the pasty nut into it and try to squeeze out the oil as much as you can. The more oil you can squeeze out, the crunchier your kuli kuli.

3. Pour the result into a bowl and add the ground pepper, while mixing with your fingers.

4. Mold the paste into either small balls or cylindrical sticks. You can choose a fun shape if you'd like. Add a little water to help it mold easily.

5. Heat enough oil in a non-stick pan until the oil begins to smoke. You can add the slices of onion to the oil to give if some flavour.

6. Add the molded paste into the oil and allow to fry till golden brown on all sides.

7. Remove from oil, place in absorbent paper and allow to cool.

Food hack: If the kuli kuli turns out softer than expected, you can put it in a preheated oven to dry and harden it.

Your delicious kuli kuli is ready to serve. Eat with Garri (cassava flakes) soaked in cold water.