Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to make Kuli Kuli

Kuli Kuli How to make the Northern peanut snack

Kuli Kuli is a crunchy snack made from dry and roasted groundnuts.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kuli Kuli is an easy snack that can be eaten at any time of the day and is best served with soaked garri. Here's how to make the Northern peanut snack.

Ingredients for making Kuli Kuli

2 cups of peeled, salted and roasted groundnuts

Groundnut oil

1 tea spoon of ground pepper

1 and half teas spoon of ginger powder or grated ginger to taste

Slices of onion (Optional)

ALSO READ: How to make rice pancakes

Preparation

1. Grind or pound the groundnuts/peanuts with the ginger until smooth. A powerful food processor can also be used. Do not allow the mix to turn to paste complete.

2. Take a clean and dry muslin cloth, scoop the pasty nut into it and try to squeeze out the oil as much as you can. The more oil you can squeeze out, the crunchier your kuli kuli.

3. Pour the result into a bowl and add the ground pepper, while mixing with your fingers.

4. Mold the paste into either small balls or cylindrical sticks. You can choose a fun shape if you'd like. Add a little water to help it mold easily.

ALSO READ: How to make Kunun Gyada

5. Heat enough oil in a non-stick pan until the oil begins to smoke. You can add the slices of onion to the oil to give if some flavour.

6. Add the molded paste into the oil and allow to fry till golden brown on all sides.

7. Remove from oil, place in absorbent paper and allow to cool.

Food hack: If the kuli kuli turns out softer than expected, you can put it in a preheated oven to dry and harden it.

Your delicious kuli kuli is ready to serve. Eat with Garri (cassava flakes) soaked in cold water.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

Top 3

1 Health Benefits Why you should start using onion water now!bullet
2 Healthy Living Health benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar you didn't know...bullet
3 Africa 5 of the most beautiful airports on the continentbullet

Related Articles

Hausa Recipe How to make rice pancakes
Northern Recipe How to make Kunun Gyada
Eastern Recipes How to cook Ji Akpurakpu [Yam Balls]
DIY How to cook okra plantain porridge
Food Recipe How to cook the delicious fisherman soup
Cowfoot Porridge How to cook this alternative Nigerian dish

Travel, Arts & Culture

5 train trips you must take in Nigeria
Explore 5 train trips you must make in Nigeria
Foods that help relieve anxiety
Health Benefits Foods that help relieve anxiety and stress
Winner of ARTX 2018 Bolatito Aderemi-Ibitola
ART X Bolatito Aderemi-Ibitola wins N1,000,000 prize
How to make banana bread
DIY How to make banana bread