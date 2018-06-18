How to make Ji Mmanu (Palm oil yam)

news

Ji Mmanu is an Igbo dish made with boiled yam and palm oil. People who like variety can add some pepper and ukpaka.

Ingredients

Yam

Salted butter

Green leafy vegetable (Spinach)

Onion

Habanero or scotch bonnet pepper

Palm oil

Salt (optional)

Preparation

1. Cut, wash and boil your yam in small quantity of water.

2. Add some onions and salted butter.

3. After about 20 minutes, remove the chunks of onion, turn off the heat and set the pot aside for the yam to cool down.

4. Mash the yam but do not mash it into a smooth paste like pounded yam.

5. Do not add more water. You want the yam mashed but it should still have the texture of a boiled piece of yam.

6. When the dough becomes smooth, use an ice cream spoon to make balls of the dough.

7. Place the yam on a bed of spinach or garden egg leaves.

8. Sprinkle the pepper and pour the palm oil over the balls of yam.