Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to make Ji Mmanu (Palm oil yam)

DIY How to make Ji Mmanu (Palm oil yam)

People who like variety can add some pepper and ukpaka.

  • Published:
How to make Ji Mmanu (Palm oil yam) play

How to make Ji Mmanu (Palm oil yam)

(PicBear)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ji Mmanu is an Igbo dish made with boiled yam and palm oil. People who like variety can add some pepper and ukpaka.

Ingredients

Yam

Salted butter

Green leafy vegetable (Spinach)

Onion

Habanero or scotch bonnet pepper

Palm oil

Salt (optional)

play (Nigerian Recipes)

ALSO READ: 10 mouthwatering West African dishes you need to try

Preparation

1. Cut, wash and boil your yam in small quantity of water.

2. Add some onions and salted butter.

3. After about 20 minutes, remove the chunks of onion, turn off the heat and set the pot aside for the yam to cool down.

4. Mash the yam but do not mash it into a smooth paste like pounded yam.

5. Do not add more water. You want the yam mashed but it should still have the texture of a boiled piece of yam.

6. When the dough becomes smooth, use an ice cream spoon to make balls of the dough.

ALSO READ: Seafood restaurants in Lagos and where to find them

7. Place the yam on a bed of spinach or garden egg leaves.

8. Sprinkle the pepper and pour the palm oil over the balls of yam.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is a lifestyle reporter at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Healthy Eating 10 most surprising high-fibre foodsbullet
2 Democracy Day 2018 5 Nigerian dishes for you to eat on this holidaybullet
3 Religious Tourism The most beautiful churches in Nigeriabullet

Related Articles

Sallah Vegetable and shrimp sauce for the holiday
Nigerian Dishes How to make Abacha from Cassava
DIY How to make gbegiri soup
DIY How to cook Nigerian fried beans
DIY How to make Nigerian peppered fish
Northern Recipe How to make Kunun Gyada
DIY How to make your own starch
DIY How to make chicken and cabbage fried rice
Nigerian Food How to make eko
DIY How to cook Ofe Onugbu [Bitterleaf Soup]

Travel, Arts & Culture

Health benefits of dates
Eating Right Health benefits of dates
A solo traveller's guide to Nigeria
Explore A solo traveller's guide to Nigeria
A village for homeless people set to open in Edinburgh
Scotland A village for homeless people set to open in Edinburgh
Health benefits of lettuce
Healthy Eating Health benefits of lettuce