How to make gbegiri soup

The soup is best combined with Ewedu soup and stew.
1. Beans
2. Smoked fish and ground crayfish
3. Stock cube
4. Palm oil
5. Pepper and salt
1. Soak and peel your beans for 4 hours.
2. Put the peeled beans into a pot and start cooking at medium heat until it becomes so soft and melts.
3. Mash the beans until you get a very smooth consistency.
4. Add the smoked fish, salt, pepper, crayfish, stock cube and palm oil.
5. Cook on medium heat for 5 minutes. Stir from time to time so it does not burn.
Your Gbegiri soup is ready. Mix with ewedu or stew.