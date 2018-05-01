Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to make Djibouti Banana Fritters

African Cuisine How to make Djibouti banana fritters

Made with mashed banana, this type of dessert is common in many countries and covered with some powdered sugar.

How to make Djibouti banana fritters

Djibouti Banana Fritters are light and fluffy pancake-like food.

Made with mashed banana, this type of dessert is common in many countries and covered with some powdered sugar

 

Djibouti is a small country located in the horn of Africa.

Ingredients

Ripened bananas

Flour (rice, wheat or just normal flour)

Sugar dissolved in water

Nutmeg

Butter

Preparation

1. Mash bananas with a fork, add the flour, sugar dissolved in water, and nutmeg.

2. Add water, if needed, to make the batter of a pancake like consistency.

3. Mix well and fry like pancakes with butter until golden brown.

Serve!

