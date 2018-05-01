How to make Djibouti banana fritters

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Djibouti Banana Fritters are light and fluffy pancake-like food.

Made with mashed banana, this type of dessert is common in many countries and covered with some powdered sugar.

Djibouti is a small country located in the horn of Africa.

Ingredients

Ripened bananas

Flour (rice, wheat or just normal flour)

Sugar dissolved in water

Nutmeg

Butter

Preparation

1. Mash bananas with a fork, add the flour, sugar dissolved in water, and nutmeg.

2. Add water, if needed, to make the batter of a pancake like consistency.

3. Mix well and fry like pancakes with butter until golden brown.

Serve!