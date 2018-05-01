How to make Djibouti banana fritters

Made with mashed banana, this type of dessert is common in many countries and covered with some powdered sugar.
Made with mashed banana, this type of dessert is common in many countries and covered with some powdered sugar.
Djibouti is a small country located in the horn of Africa.
Ripened bananas
Flour (rice, wheat or just normal flour)
Sugar dissolved in water
Nutmeg
Butter
1. Mash bananas with a fork, add the flour, sugar dissolved in water, and nutmeg.
2. Add water, if needed, to make the batter of a pancake like consistency.
3. Mix well and fry like pancakes with butter until golden brown.
Serve!