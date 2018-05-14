How to make Dan Wake (Son of Beans)

news

Dan Wake is a Northern Nigerian recipe that is made with beans.

The dumpling is best eaten with a sauce as it is tasteless just like fufu meals and relies on a sauce for its taste.

Ingredients

Beans flour

Kuka powder

Kanwa

Grounded pepper

Beef stock

Cassava flour

Salt

Preparation

1. Mix all the dry ingredients in a bowl.

2. Start adding the beef stock and mix the Dan Wake ingredients at the same time till you get a soft sticky dough.

3. Boil hot water and use your hand to drop the dough in ball shapes into the hot water and allow to boil for 12mins.

4. To serve, pour away the boiled water, and allow dan wake to cool for 3mins.

Dan wake is ready. Serve with preferred sauce.