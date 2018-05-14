How to make Dan Wake (Son of Beans)

The dumpling is best eaten with a sauce as it is tasteless just like fufu meals and relies on a sauce for its taste.
Beans flour
Kuka powder
Kanwa
Grounded pepper
Beef stock
Cassava flour
Salt
1. Mix all the dry ingredients in a bowl.
2. Start adding the beef stock and mix the Dan Wake ingredients at the same time till you get a soft sticky dough.
3. Boil hot water and use your hand to drop the dough in ball shapes into the hot water and allow to boil for 12mins.
4. To serve, pour away the boiled water, and allow dan wake to cool for 3mins.
Dan wake is ready. Serve with preferred sauce.