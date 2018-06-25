How to make cocoyam fufu

news

Cocoyam fufu is a staple in most Nigerian homes. If you can get cocoyams you might want to consider this fufu alternative.

Ingredients for making cocoyam fufu

Cocoyam

Cassava flour

Water

Preparation for making cocoyam fufu

1. Cut the cocoyams into medium cubes and start cooking on medium heat.

2. Mix the cassava flour with half cup of water till a mouldable mix is achieved.

3. Mould into small balls and set aside. After 10 minutes of cooking the cocoyams, add the balls of cassava flour and continue cooking for another 10 minutes or until the cocoyam is soft.

4. Remove from the stove and pound the cocoyams and cassava together in a mortar till a smooth ball of dough is achieved.

Serve immediately with your favourite Nigerian soup.