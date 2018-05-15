How to make coconut curry sauce

Coconut Curry Sauce is something special to treat your loved ones and their taste buds.
Coconut milk
Chicken drums
Mushrooms
Onion
Green bell pepper
Red bell pepper
Yellow bell pepper
Black pepper
Thyme
Curry powder
Seasoning cubes
Salt
1. Boil the chicken with thyme, onion, salt and black pepper.
Stir over medium heat till it is well steamed.
2. Add the coconut milk and the curry powder, cover and cook for about 3 minutes.
3. Add the mushrooms and once it boils again, add the blended and grated peppers.
4. Cover and once it simmers, add salt if necessary and it is ready.