How to make coconut curry sauce

Ingredients for Coconut curry sauce

Coconut milk

Chicken drums

Mushrooms

Onion

Green bell pepper

Red bell pepper

Yellow bell pepper

Black pepper

Thyme

Curry powder

Seasoning cubes

Salt

Preparation

1. Boil the chicken with thyme, onion, salt and black pepper.

Stir over medium heat till it is well steamed.

2. Add the coconut milk and the curry powder, cover and cook for about 3 minutes.

3. Add the mushrooms and once it boils again, add the blended and grated peppers.

4. Cover and once it simmers, add salt if necessary and it is ready.