How to make chicken and cabbage fried rice

This cabbage rice meal wouldn't take more than 30 minutes to make.

Ingredients for making cabbage fried rice

Vegetable oil

Chopped cabbage

Onion, scallions (spring onions)

Grated ginger, garlic

Cooked brown or white rice

Eggs

Soy sauce (optional)

Shredded cooked boneless chicken

Preparation

1. Heat up the oil until shimmering. Add cabbage, onion and scallions and stir-fry for 30 seconds.

2. Add ginger and garlic to the cabbage mixture and stir-fry for 20 seconds. Transfer to a wide, shallow bowl or plate.

3. Heat oil in a skillet. Add rice and let it cook for 2 minutes, then stir. Add eggs to center of the pan and stir to scramble. Break eggs into pieces and stir into rice.

4. Drizzle soy sauce over the rice, add chicken and stir to combine well.

5. Cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the cabbage mixture and half of the scallion and continue cooking for 1 minute.

Serve.