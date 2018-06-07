How to make chicken and cabbage fried rice

Cook up a beautiful storm in the kitchen with this yummy cabbage rice recipe.
Vegetable oil
Chopped cabbage
Onion, scallions (spring onions)
Grated ginger, garlic
Cooked brown or white rice
Eggs
Soy sauce (optional)
Shredded cooked boneless chicken
1. Heat up the oil until shimmering. Add cabbage, onion and scallions and stir-fry for 30 seconds.
2. Add ginger and garlic to the cabbage mixture and stir-fry for 20 seconds. Transfer to a wide, shallow bowl or plate.
3. Heat oil in a skillet. Add rice and let it cook for 2 minutes, then stir. Add eggs to center of the pan and stir to scramble. Break eggs into pieces and stir into rice.
4. Drizzle soy sauce over the rice, add chicken and stir to combine well.
5. Cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the cabbage mixture and half of the scallion and continue cooking for 1 minute.
Serve.