How to make banana bread

Banana bread is perfect for this cold weather.

  • Published:
(Betty Crocker)
Ingredients for making banana bread

play (Inspired Taste)

 

All-purpose flour

Overripe bananas

Butter

Eggs

Sugar

Baking soda

Yeast

Salt

Evaporated Milk

Roasted groundnuts and cashew nuts

Preparation of banana bread

1. Warm the milk and pour it in a cup.

2. Add the yeast to the milk, stir and set the mixture aside.

3. In a dry bowl, mix the flour, sugar, salt and baking soda.

4. Crush the groundnuts and cashew nuts with a rolling pin, melt the butter and mash the bananas either with a fork or a potato masher till smooth.

5. Whisk the eggs.

6. Add the mashed bananas, the butter and the milk and yeast mixture then stir.

Add the dry ingredients and stir till everything is well combined.

7. Add some of the crushed groundnuts and cashew nuts.

Pour into a bread pan and sprinkle the remaining groundnuts and cashew nuts on top.

8. Bake in a preheated oven at 170 deg Celsius (350F) for 1 hour.

The banana bread is done when a toothpick inserted into the bread comes out clean.

9. Cool it for about 5 minutes then bring it out of the pan.

Slice and enjoy!

