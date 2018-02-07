Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to make asun

Food Recipe Here's how to make the delicious asun

Asun is a delicious grilled/barbecued spicy assorted goat meat. It can also be made with cow meat or ram, whichever the case maybe.

  • Published:
Asun play

Asun

(Guardian Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Time

40 minutes

Recipe category

Appetizer

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

Frying

Nutrition

Calories: 135, Fat: 0.6g, Carbs: 28g, Protein: 5g

Recipe ingredent

1kg cooked and grilled goat meat

Scotch bonnet (Atarodo) as much as you can tolerate

Green and bell peppers (Optional)

2 Large onions

2 Knorr chicken cubes

Salt

 

Recipe instructions

  1. Cut the peppers and one onion into pieces and set aside.

  2. Cut the grilled goat meat into bite size chunks.

  3. Set your wok or skillet, whichever you're using, on medium heat and add the Vegetable oil.

  4. Wait till it gets hot and add your chopped peppers and onion and sauté.

  5. Add the seasoning and salt to taste.

  6. If you're using bell peppers, sauté till the pepper loses almost all its retained water. And this should take about fifteen minutes.

  7. Add the chopped meat and stir. Let this fry for ten minutes.

  8. Cut the second onion and add to the meat, stir and combine.

  9. Cut the green pepper and add as well,

  10. Fry for another three to five minutes and your asun is ready.

Recipe yield

Apart from people who doesn't eat red meat, asun can be enjoyed by everyone. It is delicious and palatable.

About

Asun is a delicious grilled/barbecued spicy assorted goat meat. It can also be made with cow meat or ram, whichever the case maybe.

It is served as appetizer in parties and other function. When it is properly prepared, it becomes almost impossible to resist.

ALSO READ: How to cook afang soup

 

 

 

 

More

Food Recipe Ever thought of cooking yam porridge? Here's how
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Duke Oreva

Duke Oreva I am an adherent of Freedom, a faithful of Beauty and a believer of Oneness. Off these three, nothing else is fixed about me.

Top 3

1 Pulse List 10 poorest countries in the worldbullet
2 Destination 5 tips for planning your first trip to Africabullet
3 DIY How to prepare Ata DinDin (Fried Pepper Sauce)bullet

Related Articles

Bracelet 5 most interesting tutorials for making your own wristlet
Food Recipe How to make your own pancake
Food Recipe How to make moi moi with palm oil and egg
DIY Ever thought of making your own ice cream? Here's how
Food Recipe How to cook the delicious Afang Soup
Lekki Conservative Centre Home of Africa's longest canopy walkway
Osun Oshogbo Festival The commemoration of a sacred goddess

Travel, Arts & Culture

Princess Tutu was lost for 50 years before being found in a London flat
In London Missing Nigerian painting found in a flat; to be auctioned for ₦150million
This couple is travelling the world naked and sharing it on Instagram
To Be Young And Free This couple is travelling the world naked and sharing it on Instagram
There's a cruise ship made for only millennials and you'll love it
Millenial Living There's a cruise ship made for only millennials and you'll love it
Art635 gallery calls for Artists, Painters, and Sculptors
GTBank Art635 gallery calls for Artists, Painters and Sculptors