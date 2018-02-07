How to make asun

Asun is a delicious grilled/barbecued spicy assorted goat meat. It can also be made with cow meat or ram, whichever the case maybe.
40 minutes
Appetizer
Local
Frying
Calories: 135, Fat: 0.6g, Carbs: 28g, Protein: 5g
1kg cooked and grilled goat meat
Scotch bonnet (Atarodo) as much as you can tolerate
Green and bell peppers (Optional)
2 Large onions
2 Knorr chicken cubes
Salt
Cut the peppers and one onion into pieces and set aside.
Cut the grilled goat meat into bite size chunks.
Set your wok or skillet, whichever you're using, on medium heat and add the Vegetable oil.
Wait till it gets hot and add your chopped peppers and onion and sauté.
Add the seasoning and salt to taste.
If you're using bell peppers, sauté till the pepper loses almost all its retained water. And this should take about fifteen minutes.
Add the chopped meat and stir. Let this fry for ten minutes.
Cut the second onion and add to the meat, stir and combine.
Cut the green pepper and add as well,
Fry for another three to five minutes and your asun is ready.
Apart from people who doesn't eat red meat, asun can be enjoyed by everyone. It is delicious and palatable.
It is served as appetizer in parties and other function. When it is properly prepared, it becomes almost impossible to resist.
