How to make Abacha from Cassava

Nigerian Dishes How to make Abacha from Cassava

It can be eaten with coconuts, roasted groundnuts and cashewnuts.

How to make Abacha from Cassava play

Steemkr
Abacha is a white and crunchy snack made from dried out cassava.

It is also the main ingredient in African Salad. It can be eaten with coconuts, roasted groundnuts and cashewnuts.

Ingredients

Cassava tubers

Water

What you need:

1. Cassava grater/shredder for grating the cassava tubers into abacha.

2. Big flat baskets for drying under the sun. Or spread them on top of papers.

Preparation

1. Peel and cut your Cassava into slim pieces.

2. Cook till soft then slice with a casava grater or shredder.

3. Soak the flakes in cold water overnight.

4. Wash thoroughly till the water becomes clear.

5. Sieve and dry under the sun for three days.

