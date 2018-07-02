Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to know the different stages of avocado

Food Hack How to know the different stages of avocado

Eat your avocado the right way with these hacks that tell you when your avocado is ripe.

  • Published:
How to know the different stages of avocado play

How to know the different stages of avocado

(healthline)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A bad avocado is enough to ruin a whole meal. Learn how to know the different stages of avocado from the colours.

Avocado has many health benefits such as helping to relieve anxiety and stress, in addition to being an enjoyable fruit.

This simple and foolproof ways tell whether you will discover a creamy, luscious green interior or a brown slimy mess the next time you cut open an avocado.

1. Light green avocado

Still very firm to touch means it is still unripe. It should be ready to eat in about 5 days. You can speed up ripening by putting in a black bag and dark place for a day or two.

2. Medium green

play

Just firm, but the colour is a deeper shade of green. It should be ready to eat in about 3 days.

ALSO READ: 5 foods that help you reduce your cholesterol level

3. Just ripe

play

 

Somewhat soft, somewhat firm. This means that the avocado is ready for slicing.

4. Dark ripe

play

 

This is a brownish-green colour. It also feels very soft to touch. Ready for all uses.

5. Too ripe

This can be determined by removing the leftover stem from the bottom. If there is a little green, then the avocado is good to eat. If the part underneath is a dark brown, however, then the avocado is too ripe.

play How to know the different stages of avocado (Pinterest)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

Top 3

1 Health Benefits Why you should start using onion water now!bullet
2 Healthy Living Health benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar you didn't know...bullet
3 Africa 5 of the most beautiful airports on the continentbullet

Related Articles

Food Hack How to cut onions without crying
Staying Fit 5 foods to help lower your cholesterol level
Sex & Food 7 of the world’s best aphrodisiacs
Health Benefits Foods that help relieve anxiety and stress
Food Hack How to make the perfect hard boiled egg
For The Love Of Smoothie Step by step guide to being a smoothie pro

Travel, Arts & Culture

Meet the Kareem Waris Olamilekan the artist with big dreams
Kareem Waris Olamilekan Meet the 11-year-old artist with big dreams
Children of Blood and Bone becomes Tonight show summer read
Children of Blood and Bone Highly acclaimed novel becomes the Tonight Show official summer read
5 interesting nude beaches in the world
Explore 5 interesting nude beaches around the world
Kuli Kuli How to make the Northern peanut snack