A bad avocado is enough to ruin a whole meal. Learn how to know the different stages of avocado from the colours.

Avocado has many health benefits such as helping to relieve anxiety and stress , in addition to being an enjoyable fruit.

This simple and foolproof ways tell whether you will discover a creamy, luscious green interior or a brown slimy mess the next time you cut open an avocado.

1. Light green avocado

Still very firm to touch means it is still unripe. It should be ready to eat in about 5 days. You can speed up ripening by putting in a black bag and dark place for a day or two.

2. Medium green

Just firm, but the colour is a deeper shade of green. It should be ready to eat in about 3 days.

3. Just ripe

Somewhat soft, somewhat firm. This means that the avocado is ready for slicing.

4. Dark ripe

This is a brownish-green colour. It also feels very soft to touch. Ready for all uses.

5. Too ripe

This can be determined by removing the leftover stem from the bottom. If there is a little green, then the avocado is good to eat. If the part underneath is a dark brown, however, then the avocado is too ripe.