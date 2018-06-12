How to get to Russia for the 2018 world cup

Nigerian citizens visiting Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup are entitled to visa-free multiple entries to the Russian Federation.
Nigerian citizens visiting Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup (June 14 - July 15) are entitled to visa-free multiple entries to the Russian Federation.
Fans are requested to travel 10 days before the first sport event and depart 10 days after the last event.
Visitors should have:
1. Air tickets
2. International passport
3. FAN ID issued by the official providers
A FAN ID is a document that visitors must have in order to attend any of the 2018 FIFA World Cup matches and travel without a Visa. You should purchase a ticket, submit an application on this website and get a FAN ID.
A legal representative of a child (the father, the mother or a representative appointed by a child protection body) can submit an application for a child under the age of 14 years, sign his or her consent for the processing of the child’s personal data, and obtain a FAN ID.
1. Determine the reason for the denial
2. If there is an error in your personal data, email a request to www.fan-id.ru.
3. If the airline does not recognise your FAN ID as a document allowing you to enter Russia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, then ask to check that information with a senior representative of the airline.
4. If you are still denied boarding, you can then call the 24 hour multi-chanel spectator registration support +74957411818.