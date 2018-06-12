How to get to Russia for the 2018 world cup

news

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is almost here and almost everybody wants to travel to Russia to watch the games live.

Nigerian citizens visiting Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup (June 14 - July 15) are entitled to visa-free multiple entries to the Russian Federation .

Fans are requested to travel 10 days before the first sport event and depart 10 days after the last event.

Requirements to enter Russia for FIFA World Cup 2018

Visitors should have:

1. Air tickets

2. International passport

3. FAN ID issued by the official providers

A FAN ID is a document that visitors must have in order to attend any of the 2018 FIFA World Cup matches and travel without a Visa. You should purchase a ticket, submit an application on this website and get a FAN ID.

Getting a FAN ID for a child

A legal representative of a child (the father, the mother or a representative appointed by a child protection body) can submit an application for a child under the age of 14 years, sign his or her consent for the processing of the child’s personal data, and obtain a FAN ID.

What to do if an airline denies you boarding when using a FAN ID

1. Determine the reason for the denial

2. If there is an error in your personal data, email a request to www.fan-id.ru.

3. If the airline does not recognise your FAN ID as a document allowing you to enter Russia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, then ask to check that information with a senior representative of the airline.

4. If you are still denied boarding, you can then call the 24 hour multi-chanel spectator registration support +74957411818.