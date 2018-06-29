How to chop onions without crying

news

Only heroes cut onions. Well, not quite. Anyone can chop onions without dropping a tear, as long as they use any of these hacks.

Onions have a variety of uses and health benefits , while being the most consistent ingredients in Nigerian meals. Despite this, people avoid cutting onions because of its tendency to invoke tears.

These hacks could stop all that from happening.

1. Freeze the onion

If you intend on using your onions for cooking, this hack is perfect for you. Keep the onions in the freezer for 10-15 minutes to reduce the amount of the acid enzyme released into the air and the intensity of irritation. However, the onion will be difficult to cut but does not affect taste. This method should not be used for salads or fresh food, as the onion will lose its crunch.

2. Cut the onion under water

Chopping your onion under a clear bowl of water or tap of running water is a very effective way of avoiding tears. You could also try soaking the onions in water for a while before cutting. The water redirects the fumes from your eyes. However, the water makes things difficult so this method requires a lot of concentration and precision.

ALSO READ: How to make the perfect hard boiled egg

3. Chew Gum

Chewing gum before, during and after cutting onions promotes production of saliva which absorbs the vapours emitted by cut onions. When an onion is cut, a chemical is released into the air. It irritates the lachrymal glands, causing them to excrete tears. Chewing gum while cutting onions prevents tears by forcing you to breathe through your mouth, preventing the vapours from condensing on the eye and causing tears. It is best to start chewing gum before starting to cut onions, and to remember to breathe through the mouth while cutting the onion.

4. Put a slice of bread in your mouth

A slice of bread in your mouth while chopping onions will stop the sulphur gas from reaching your eyes as it is dissipated through the bread and into your mouth.

5. Protect your eyes with goggles

You could just go with good-old goggles that fit your face tightly (like swimming goggles), which stop the onion vapours from getting anywhere near your eyes.