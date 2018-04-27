How to cook vegetable okra soup

Okra soup is a greenish-slippery soup that is prepared using the edible green seed pods of the okra flowering plant as a primary ingredient. It is easy to cook and delicious as well.
1 hour
|5 cups (250g) Okra
|3 cooking spoons red palm oil
|Beef
|Shaki (Cow Tripe) (Optional)
|Iced Fish, Dry Fish, Stock Fish
|1 handful crayfish
|Pepper and Salt (to taste)
|Onions (optional)
|Pumpkin leaves
|2 cubes of maggi
Okra soup is counted among the delicious soups in Nigeria, and it can be enjoyed by everyone.
