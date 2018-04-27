Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to cook vegetable okra soup

Okra soup is a greenish-slippery soup that is prepared using the edible green seed pods of the okra flowering plant as a primary ingredient. It is easy to cook and delicious as well.

How to cook okra soup

1 hour

Food

Local

cooking

5 cups (250g) Okra
3 cooking spoons red palm oil
Beef
Shaki (Cow Tripe) (Optional)
Iced Fish, Dry Fish, Stock Fish
1 handful crayfish
Pepper and Salt (to taste)
Onions (optional)
Pumpkin leaves
2 cubes of maggi

 

  1. Boil the stockfish for twenty minutes and leave in the pot with the hot water to soak, two hours before cooking the soup
  2. Cut the okra fingers into tiny pieces and wash the pumpkin leaves
  3. Wash and boil shaki ( cow tripe), if you're using it, till it is well cooked. Add water sparingly because this soup needs to be thick.
  4. Add the soaked stockfish and dry fish to the cooked shaki. And wait till they are well cooked before adding the beef, onions and stock cubes.
  5. Cook for sometime before adding the iced fish and cook till done.
  6. Pour red palm oil in another pot and heat, then add the diced okra and start frying.
  7. Add some meat stock from time to time till you notice the okra start to draw. This process should take a maximum of five minutes to avoid over-cooking the okra.
  8. Add the vegetable and stir well, as you add all the meat, fish, crayfish, pepper, and salt to taste.
  9. Stir well and allow to cook for a while before putting out the heat.

Okra soup is counted among the delicious soups in Nigeria, and it can be enjoyed by everyone.

ALSO READ: How to cook the delicious Afang Soup

How To Make Yam Porridge Learning the art of deliciousness
Duke Oreva

