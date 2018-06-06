Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to cook the delicious owo soup

Food Recipe Here's how to cook the delicious owo soup

Owo soup is a delicious staple popular among the Urhobo, Isoko, Itsekiri and Benin people. It is a traditional soup prepared, mostly, during traditional activities.

  • Published:
Owo soup play

Owo soup

(Foodstantly)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Time

30 minutes

Recipe category

Food

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

cooking

Recipe ingredients

Goat meat or assorted meat
Palm Oil
Knorr cubes
Potash
Tomatoes
Habanero pepper - ata rodo
Smoked Fish

Recipe instruction

  1. Boil and season your meat. Once they have sufficiently cooked with some stock left, add your blended tomatoes and pepper.
  2. Add the crayfish and smoked fish.
  3. Bring the contents of the pot to a gentle simmer.
  4. Dissolve potash about the size of half - 3 quarters of a Knorr cube in water and add to the pot and bring to the boil. The presence of the tomatoes, will mean it wouldn't bubble up as much.
  5. Leave it to cook and in a few minutes, you will notice that the addition of the potash has caused the prior watery stock to thicken a little. Take it off the heat and let it cool down a little.
  6. Stir in palm oil into the pot. The soup will thicken and the colour will change to a pale shade of yellowish orange.

Recipe yield

Owo soup is delicious and can be enjoyed by everyone.

About

Owo soup is a delicious staple popular among the Urhobo, Isoko, Itsekiri and Benin people. It is a traditional soup prepared, mostly, during traditional activities such as marriages.

ALSO READ: How to cook the delicious Afang Soup

More

Food Recipe Here's how to cook the Nigerian jollof rice
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Duke Oreva

Duke Oreva I am an adherent of Freedom, a faithful of Beauty and a believer of Oneness. Off these three, nothing else is fixed about me.

Top 3

1 Zuma Rock Myths surrounding this great mountainbullet
2 Healthy Foods Health benefits of soursopbullet
3 Food Recipe How make your own abacha (African salad)bullet

Related Articles

How To Make Yam Porridge Learning the art of deliciousness
Food Recipe Here's how to make palm oil moi moi and egg
Food Recipe Here's how to make the delicious asun
DIY Here's how to make your own Waffle
Drawing Here are five basic tutorial that will help improve your technique
DIY Recipe for chin chin
DIY Recipe for 2 super healthy breakfast smoothie

Travel, Arts & Culture

How to make eko
Nigerian Food How to make eko
Seafood restaurants in Lagos and where to find them
Guide Seafood restaurants in Lagos and where to find them
5 different detox recipes for you
DIY Different detox recipes for you
5 Myths you will only hear in Nigeria
Tradition 5 myths you will only hear in Nigeria