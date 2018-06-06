How to cook the delicious owo soup

news

Time

30 minutes

Recipe category

Food

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

cooking

Recipe ingredients

Goat meat or assorted meat Palm Oil Knorr cubes Potash Tomatoes Habanero pepper - ata rodo

Smoked Fish

Recipe instruction

Boil and season your meat. Once they have sufficiently cooked with some stock left, add your blended tomatoes and pepper. Add the crayfish and smoked fish. Bring the contents of the pot to a gentle simmer. Dissolve potash about the size of half - 3 quarters of a Knorr cube in water and add to the pot and bring to the boil. The presence of the tomatoes, will mean it wouldn't bubble up as much. Leave it to cook and in a few minutes, you will notice that the addition of the potash has caused the prior watery stock to thicken a little. Take it off the heat and let it cool down a little. Stir in palm oil into the pot. The soup will thicken and the colour will change to a pale shade of yellowish orange.

Recipe yield

Owo soup is delicious and can be enjoyed by everyone.

About

Owo soup is a delicious staple popular among the Urhobo, Isoko, Itsekiri and Benin people. It is a traditional soup prepared, mostly, during traditional activities such as marriages.