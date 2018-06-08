How to cook the delicious fisherman soup

news

Time

30 minutes

Recipe category

Food

Recipe cuisine

Foreign

Cooking method

cooking

Recipe ingredients

1kg Fresh fish 2kg Fresh Nigerian tiger prawns 500g Dried fish or smoked fish 500g Stockfish (optional) 1 cup Crayfish Atarodo

1/2 kg Fresh spinach or pumpkin leaves 100g Fresh basil leaves 1 cooking spoon of Palm oil Salt to taste Okro 2 Medium onions

Recipe instruction

Add the fresh fish, tiger prawns, boiled dry fish, along with the chopped onions and peppers and dried crayfish and allow to cook for five minutes Add in the Okro and using a folding action mix these in gently with the rest of the ingredients. Cook the soup for another five to seven minutes until the Okro is firmly cooked. Pour in the palm oil and cook for another five minutes Wash and chop the fresh spinach or pumpkin leaves and add these to the soup and allow to cook for another five to seven minutes Remove from the heat and serve the soup while hot. An accompanying starch (Garri, our pounded yam is optional).

Recipe yield

Fisherman soup is highly nutritious and can be enjoyed by anyone.

