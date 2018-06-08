Pulse.ng logo
How to cook the delicious fisherman soup

Fisherman soup is one of the soups in the São Tomé and Príncipe, an African island nation close to the equator. But interestingly, it has become a favourite among Nigerians.

  • Published:
(Knorr)
Time

30 minutes

Recipe category

Food

Recipe cuisine

Foreign

Cooking method

cooking

Recipe ingredients

1kg Fresh fish
2kg Fresh Nigerian tiger prawns
500g Dried fish or smoked fish
500g Stockfish (optional)
1 cup Crayfish
Atarodo
1/2 kg Fresh spinach or pumpkin leaves
100g Fresh basil leaves
1 cooking spoon of Palm oil
Salt to taste
Okro
2 Medium onions

 

Recipe instruction

  1. Add the fresh fish, tiger prawns, boiled dry fish, along with the chopped onions and peppers and dried crayfish and allow to cook for five minutes
  2. Add in the Okro and using a folding action mix these in gently with the rest of the ingredients. Cook the soup for another five to seven minutes until the Okro is firmly cooked.
  3. Pour in the palm oil and cook for another five minutes
  4. Wash and chop the fresh spinach or pumpkin leaves and add these to the soup and allow to cook for another five to seven minutes
  5. Remove from the heat and serve the soup while hot. An accompanying starch (Garri, our pounded yam is optional).

Recipe yield

Fisherman soup is highly nutritious and can be enjoyed by anyone.

Fisherman soup is one of the soups in the São Tomé and Príncipe, an African island nation close to the equator. But interestingly, it has become a favourite among Nigerians. The soup is highly nutritious and popular for its deliciousness. 
ALSO READ: How to cook the delicious afang soup
 

Food Recipe Here's how to cook the delicious owo soup
