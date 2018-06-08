How to cook the delicious fisherman soup

Fisherman soup is one of the soups in the São Tomé and Príncipe, an African island nation close to the equator. But interestingly, it has become a favourite among Nigerians.
30 minutes
Food
Foreign
cooking
|1kg Fresh fish
|2kg Fresh Nigerian tiger prawns
|500g Dried fish or smoked fish
|500g Stockfish (optional)
|1 cup Crayfish
|Atarodo
|1/2 kg Fresh spinach or pumpkin leaves
|100g Fresh basil leaves
|1 cooking spoon of Palm oil
|Salt to taste
|Okro
|2 Medium onions
Fisherman soup is highly nutritious and can be enjoyed by anyone.
Fisherman soup is one of the soups in the São Tomé and Príncipe, an African island nation close to the equator. But interestingly, it has become a favourite among Nigerians. The soup is highly nutritious and popular for its deliciousness.
ALSO READ: How to cook the delicious afang soup