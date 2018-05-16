Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to cook the delicious efo riro soup

Food Recipe How to cook the delicious efo riro soup

Efo Riro is counted among the most popular Yoruba soup very popular Yoruba soup with a lot of  wonderful health benefits.

  • Published:
How to cook the delicious efo riro soup

How to cook the delicious efo riro soup

(The guardian nigeria)
Time

One hour

Recipe category

Food

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

cooking

Nutrition

A servings of efo riro soup contains 422 Calories, 22g Protein, 44 Total Fat, 43 Carbohydrate.

Recipe ingredients

Sliced Spinach leaves (7-10 cups)

7-10 pieces stock fish ear

Assorted meat

1 cup of sliced tatashe

Quater cup of sliced pepper

Half cup of sliced onions

Half cup of grounded crayfish

three spoons of iru (locust bean)

Smoked fish

Palm oil

3 knorr cubes

Recipe Instruction

  1. Place the washed meat in a pot and add a little of water, season with salt, sliced onions, two knorr cube then allow to boil for 10-15 minutes.

  2. Add one to two cups of water and cook till tender and the water is almost dried.

  3. Add the smoked fish, stockfish and add a cup of water to cook for another 10-15 minutes depending on the hardness of your stockfish.

  4. Remove the pot from heat, place another pot on heat and pour in some palm oil. Allow to heat before adding the sliced onions, and pepper.

  5. Stir and allow to fry for another ten minutes while stirring occasionally to avoid burning.

  6. Add the cooked meat/stock fish/smoked fish, stir and allow to simmer for five minutes, add the crayfish, iru, stir and allow another three minutes.

  7. Add a cube of maggi, salt to taste, stir and add the spinach leaves and stir all together; allowing it to simmer for another five minutes: Your Efo riro should be ready by now.

Recipe yield

Efo riro soup is delicious and good for everyone to enjoy.

About

Efo Riro is counted among the most popular Yoruba soup very popular Yoruba soup with a lot of  wonderful health benefits. However, the name ‘efo’ means vegetables, which goes to say that it is vegetable suop.

.

More

