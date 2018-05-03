How to cook the delicious banga soup

news

30 minutes

Food

Local

cooking

One serving of Banga soup contains 450 calories and 36 g total fat.

1 kg palm fruits Beef Dry fish Scent leaves for Ofe Akwu Dried & crushed bitter leaves for Delta-style Banga Soup Onions

Crayfish (you can choose to use it blended as you desire) Pepper Ogiri Okpei (Iru) Knorr chicken Salt to taste

After cooking the banga, which is the palm fruit, extract the palm fruit concentrate from it. If using the tinned palm fruit concentrate, open the tin and set aside. Cook the beef and the dry fish with diced onions and Knorr cubes till they well cooked. Wash and cut the scent leaves into tiny pieces for aroma and taste. However, if it is the Delta-style banga soup that you're cooking, use dried crushed bitter leaves instead of scent leaves. Pound the crayfish, ogiri okpei and pepper in a mortar and set aside. Cut your onion and set aside as well. Set the pot of palm fruit extract on high heat and start cooking; leave to boil until you start noticing some red oil on the surface of the palm fruit extract. Continue to cook till the soup has thickened to the consistency you prefer. Add the beef, dry fish and stock from the meat, onions, crayfish, and pepper and leave to boil very well. Add the scent leaves (if you're using it) or any other vegetable, pepper, and salt to taste Leave to simmer for about five minutes and remove from heat.

Banga soup is one of the most delicious soups in Nigeria, and it can be enjoyed by everyone.

Banga soup or Ofe Akwu as it is known in the South Eastern parts of Nigeria, is a popular cuisines in the Niger Delta region.

Known as Oghwo amiedi in Urhobo language and izuwo ibiedi in Isoko language the soup is ceremonially and most preferably eaten with a yellow thick starchy paste from cassava starch called "Usi" by the Urhobos as well as their Isoko and Okpe kinsmen.